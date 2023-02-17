Go to the main site
    Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanks Kazakhstan for humanitarian support

    17 February 2023, 07:52

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked Kazakhstan for humanitarian aid, Kazinform reports.

    «I had a phone call with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. We discussed cooperation on international platforms. I also thanked Kazakhstan for its humanitarian support for Ukraine,» President Zelenskiy’s post in Telegram reads.

    Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian side had initiated a phone conversation with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The heads of state discussed the issues of humanitarian ties between Kazakhstan and Ukraine.


    Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan and Ukraine President of Kazakhstan Politics
