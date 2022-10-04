Volgograd region companies visit Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On September 12-15 the leading companies of Volgograd region took part in the international business mission held in two large cities of Kazakhstan, Atyrau and Astana.

It was organized by the export support center of Volgograd region.

Over 40 bilateral b2b meetings were held as part of the business mission.

On the first two days the delegation visited Kazakhstani companies located in Atyrau, held talks with local entrepreneurs. On the last day the companies paid a working visit to Astana.

As the delegation reps said, participation in the business mission let present the companies of Volgograd region, find new business partners and ways for the development as supply and demand of services change.



