Volcano in eastern DR Congo enters into activity

KINSHASA. KAZINFORM - The Nyamuragira volcano, in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), has been experiencing volcanic activities since Monday evening, the Goma Volcanological Observatory confirmed late Monday. The government said there is «no risk» for the moment, Kazinform cites Xinhua.

«As of 6 p.m. local time, a fiery glow was observed at the top of the Nyamulagira volcano,» the volcanological observatory said in a statement, adding that current seismic data indicates «a movement of magmas at shallow depths towards the central crater.»

If the current activity at Nyamulagira leads to an eruption on the flank, the lava would orient itself in the Virunga National Park, the observatory said, calling on residents of the city of Goma, located at the foot of the volcano, to «remain calm» and to «go about your business freely.»

Constant Ndima, military governor of the province of North Kivu, where the volcano is located, announced that the Nyamulagira volcano «has entered into activity,» but there is «no risk» for the population.

The same remarks were also made by Patrick Muyaya, spokesperson for the Congolese government, at a press conference late Monday.

Located at 3,058 meters above sea level, the Nyamulagira volcano experienced its last eruption in 2011.



