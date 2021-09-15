Vocalists from 9 countries apply to study at Astana Opera Int’lAcademy

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The International Opera Academy is actively working. It received 72 applications from Greece, Italy, Israel, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, but the largest number of applicants are from among Kazakhstanis. Applicants are evaluated by eminent domestic and foreign teachers and coaches of classical vocals: Timur Urmancheyev, Fernando Cordeiro Opa, Anatoli Goussev, Azamat Zheltyrguzov, and Francesco Medda, Kazinform has learnt from the Astana Opera’s press service.

The first round of auditions at the Astana Opera International Opera Academy has started in August. It is held online and is assessed by the committee based on the videos sent.

«To date, the academy has begun collaborating with teachers who will be invited to conduct master classes. Studios are also being equipped, working curricula are being developed. An extensive curriculum awaits the attendees: individual solo singing lessons, work with a coach-accompanist and conductor, in-depth study of the Italian language, acting, theatre history and art management. Young singers are preparing for the upcoming second round of the auditions, which will be held to the piano accompaniment, and the third round on the Grand Hall stage with the participation of the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra. The second and third rounds will take place in late September and early October. The attendees who have successfully passed all three qualifying rounds will be able to start training on October 4,» Timur Urmancheyev, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan, Artistic Director of the Astana Opera International Opera Academy, said.

«On July 4, 2021, the State Opera and Ballet Theatre «Astana Opera» hosted the official opening of the Astana Opera International Opera Academy, designed to become a center for improving vocal performance for young singers aged 18-35 from Kazakhstan, CIS countries and far abroad. The main goals of the creation of the academy are learning the best traditions of the world vocal art by listeners, creation of an artistic base for young opera soloists, as well as their participation in opera performances and concerts at international venues,» Azamat Zheltyrguzov, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan, Executive Director of the Astana Opera International Opera Academy, concluded.

As a reminder, no more than 20 people will be able to qualify for the third round. Thus, many vocalists are competing for the right to study at a prestigious academy: there are about 4 applicants for each spot; however, the strongest will win.



