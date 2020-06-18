Go to the main site
    Vladimir Putin sends Nursultan Nazarbayev a telegram wishing him recovery

    18 June 2020, 22:24

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM President of Russia Vladimir Putin sent First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev a telegram wishing him recovery, the Twitter account of the Elbasy's press secretary, Aidos Ukibai, reads.

    «I would like to sincerely support You in this difficult moment. I am confident that Your vital energy, high spirits and optimism will help You over a short time cope with virus. I wholeheartedly wish You full recovery, good health for years to come,» the telegram reads.

    As earlier reported, the Elbasy was tested positive for coronavirus. The First President of Kazakhstan has self-isolated.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Kazakhstan and Russia First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
