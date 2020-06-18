Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Vladimir Putin sends Nursultan Nazarbayev a telegram wishing him recovery

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
18 June 2020, 22:24
Vladimir Putin sends Nursultan Nazarbayev a telegram wishing him recovery

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM President of Russia Vladimir Putin sent First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev a telegram wishing him recovery, the Twitter account of the Elbasy's press secretary, Aidos Ukibai, reads.

«I would like to sincerely support You in this difficult moment. I am confident that Your vital energy, high spirits and optimism will help You over a short time cope with virus. I wholeheartedly wish You full recovery, good health for years to come,» the telegram reads.

As earlier reported, the Elbasy was tested positive for coronavirus. The First President of Kazakhstan has self-isolated.

Kazakhstan and Russia   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
