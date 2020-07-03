Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Vladimir Putin sends Elbasy a special congratulatory video message

    3 July 2020, 10:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev receives letters on the occasion of the Capital Day and his 80th birthday.

    President of Russia Vladimir Putin congratulated Nursultan Nazarbayev in a special video message, the official website of Elbasy reads. The President of Russia stressed that he sincerely values and takes pride in years of friendship. He noted that Nursultan Nazarbayev deserves the credit for Kazakhstan has been confidently developing, preserving national consent historical and cultural traditions, looking ahead.

    President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev in his letter highlighted that the contemporary history and destiny of Kazakhstan are undoubtedly associated with the name of Nursutan Nazarbayev. «Thanks to your huge efforts, forward-thinking leadership Kazakhstan efficiently using its great economic and intellectual potential has become one of the rapidly developing countries of the world,» the letter reads.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Nursultan Nazarbayev First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    2 Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
    3 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    4 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    5 President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov