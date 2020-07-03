Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Vladimir Putin sends Elbasy a special congratulatory video message

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
3 July 2020, 10:11
Vladimir Putin sends Elbasy a special congratulatory video message

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev receives letters on the occasion of the Capital Day and his 80th birthday.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin congratulated Nursultan Nazarbayev in a special video message, the official website of Elbasy reads. The President of Russia stressed that he sincerely values and takes pride in years of friendship. He noted that Nursultan Nazarbayev deserves the credit for Kazakhstan has been confidently developing, preserving national consent historical and cultural traditions, looking ahead.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev in his letter highlighted that the contemporary history and destiny of Kazakhstan are undoubtedly associated with the name of Nursutan Nazarbayev. «Thanks to your huge efforts, forward-thinking leadership Kazakhstan efficiently using its great economic and intellectual potential has become one of the rapidly developing countries of the world,» the letter reads.


Nursultan Nazarbayev   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov
President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku