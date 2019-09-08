Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Politics

Vladimir Putin offers to name launch pad at Baikonur in honor of Nursultan Nazarbayev

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
8 September 2019, 13:10
Vladimir Putin offers to name launch pad at Baikonur in honor of Nursultan Nazarbayev

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin proposed to name the Kazakh-Russian space-rocket complex being built at Baikonur for the launch of Soyuz-6 and Soyuz-5 medium and light heavy carrier rockets in honor of the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazinform learnt from Roscosmos website.

The launch site will be named as Nazarbayev Launch Pad.

Recall that Nursultan Nazarbayev arrived in Moscow on Saturday for a working trip. He attended the inauguration ceremony of Kazakhstan Pavilion at the Exhibition of Economic Achievements and visited the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Moscow.


Baikonur   Kazakhstan and Russia   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10