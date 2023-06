Vladimir Putin offers condolences over tragic consequences of blasts in Zhambyl region

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin sent a telegram of condolences to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the official website of the Kremlin reads.

Vladimir Putin expressed deepest condolences over the tragic consequences of detonation of explosives in Zhambyl region to the grieving families. He also wished the injured sooner recovery.