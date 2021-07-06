Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Vladimir Putin congratulates Nursultan Nazarbayev on his birthday

Kudrenok Tatyana
6 July 2021, 16:08
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Russia Vladimir Putin wholeheartedly congratulated Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev on his birthday and whished him good health and new achievements in his activities, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

Vladimir Putin noted that impressive success achieved by Kazakhstan is associated with the name of Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The Russian leader also emphasized that the First President of Kazakhstan continues to make his unique contribution to the strengthening of strategic partnership and alliance between the fraternal nations of Kazakhstan and Russia, deepening as well as expanding the integration processes within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union.

Elbasy expressed his gratitude to Vladimir Putin for his warm words, stressing that the Kazakh-Russian cooperation is trust based and serves as an example of interstate relations.


Kazakhstan and Russia   Nursultan Nazarbayev   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
