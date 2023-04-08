Viswanathan Anand holds ‘tusaukeser’ ceremony for a Kazakh boy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Indian chess grandmaster Viswanathan «Vishy» Anand held a ‘tusaukeser’ ceremony for a little Kazakh boy in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«We were preparing to hold the ceremony this month, and it coincided with the large-scale chess tournament in Astana. We contacted the world’s greatest chess player and we are very thankful that he agreed,» the boy’s mom says.

«It is a very great honor for me to take part in the start of someone's life. I wish Abdrahman all the very best, good health and happiness. Baby, choose the profession that will make you happy throughout your life,» Vishy Anand prior to the ceremony.

After then he cut the ropes tied between the baby’s legs and led him on ak zhol (white cloth) together with his mother.