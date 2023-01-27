Go to the main site
    Visitor centres to open at national parks in Kazakhstan

    27 January 2023, 13:51

    BURABAY. KAZINFORM Visitor centres will open soon at the Altyn Emel, Sharyn national parks as well as Turgen and Butakovka gorges, Kazinform reports.

    «Today people prefer staying one with nature, at glamping sites. Glamping describes a style of camping with amenities that becomes increasingly popular offering more exotic vacations. At the same time glamping is a real business project for entrepreneurs,» Kazakh Vice Minister of Culture and Sports Yerzhan Yerkinbayev said.

    28 glamping sites opened in 8 regions of Kazakhstan in 2022. In the nearest time, such sites will appear at the Altyn Emel national park and Karkaralinsk. Construction of such facilities will start in Aktobe, Zhambyl and North Kazakhstan.

    He also noted for the past 3 years 7 visitor centres were built countrywide through private investments. «The centers play a great role in improving the culture of organized tours. Visitor centres will open soon at the Altyn Emel, Sharyn national parks as well as Turgen and Butakovka gorges,» he resumed.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

