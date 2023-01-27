Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Tourism and Sport

Visitor centres to open at national parks in Kazakhstan

27 January 2023, 13:51
Visitor centres to open at national parks in Kazakhstan

BURABAY. KAZINFORM Visitor centres will open soon at the Altyn Emel, Sharyn national parks as well as Turgen and Butakovka gorges, Kazinform reports.

«Today people prefer staying one with nature, at glamping sites. Glamping describes a style of camping with amenities that becomes increasingly popular offering more exotic vacations. At the same time glamping is a real business project for entrepreneurs,» Kazakh Vice Minister of Culture and Sports Yerzhan Yerkinbayev said.

28 glamping sites opened in 8 regions of Kazakhstan in 2022. In the nearest time, such sites will appear at the Altyn Emel national park and Karkaralinsk. Construction of such facilities will start in Aktobe, Zhambyl and North Kazakhstan.

He also noted for the past 3 years 7 visitor centres were built countrywide through private investments. «The centers play a great role in improving the culture of organized tours. Visitor centres will open soon at the Altyn Emel, Sharyn national parks as well as Turgen and Butakovka gorges,» he resumed.


Related news
610,000 foreign tourists visited Kazakhstan in 2022
Kazakh, UAE presidents make joint statement
Теги:
Read also
610,000 foreign tourists visited Kazakhstan in 2022
Yassawi, Aisha Bibi mausoleums showcased at photo exhibition in Istanbul
President gives a number of instructions to Astana Mayor Kassymbek
Respublica Party to take part in elections of maslikhats' deputies
Kazakhstan’s tourism industry recovering from pandemic, Vice Minister
264 maslikhat deputies to be elected in Kostanay region
Tourism services hit KZT 12.8 bln in Akmola region
Russian political scientist Ekaterina Schulmann invited to work at KAZGUU
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan provides significant support to Afghanistan – EU special envoy
2 Kazakhstan to launch spacecraft assembly and test facility
3 Almaty Airport to launch new intl terminal in H1 2024
4 Tokayev signs decree to establish National Council for Science and Technology under President
5 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina strolls into Live WTA Ranking top 10

News