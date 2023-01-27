Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Tourism and Sport

Visitor centers to open at national parks in Kazakhstan

27 January 2023, 13:51
Visitor centers to open at national parks in Kazakhstan

BURABAY. KAZINFORM Visitor centers will open soon at the Altyn Emel, Sharyn national parks as well as Turgen and Butakovka gorges, Kazinform reports.

«Today people prefer staying one with nature, at glamping sites. Glamping describes a style of camping with amenities that becomes increasingly popular offering more exotic vacations. At the same time glamping is a real business project for entrepreneurs,» Kazakh Vice Minister of Culture and Sports Yerzhan Yerkinbayev said.

28 glamping sites opened in 8 regions of Kazakhstan in 2022. In the nearest time, such sites will appear at the Altyn Emel national park and Karkaralinsk. Construction of such facilities will start in Aktobe, Zhambyl and North Kazakhstan regions.

He also noted for the past 3 years 7 visitor centers were built countrywide through private investments. «The centers play a great role in improving the culture of organized tours. Visitor centers will open soon at the Altyn Emel, Sharyn national parks as well as Turgen and Butakovka gorges,» he resumed.


Related news
49 tourism projects need financing in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan needs new ski resorts
610,000 foreign tourists visited Kazakhstan in 2022
Теги:
Read also
Kazakh PM Smailov launches new plant in Shymkent
President Tokayev receives CEO of KTZ Nurlan Sauranbayev
Gozal Ainitdinova, Zhibek Kulambayeva of Kazakhstan reach women’s doubles tournament semis in India
Kazakhstan’s Yerbol Khamitov wins biathlon bronze at Para Nordic World Championships in Sweden
Kazakhstan to send annually 500 scientists abroad for traineeships
Prime Minister tasks Shymkent authorities to speed up construction of new airport terminal
49 tourism projects need financing in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstani Bibisara Assaubayeva beats well-known grandmaster Sergey Karjakin
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina to face Aryna Sabalenka in AO 2023 final
2 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina earns $1.2mln in prize money after reaching AO 2023 final
3 CELAC: Eradication of hunger included in Buenos Aires Declaration
4 S. Korea aims to become one of the world’s top 3 AI powerhouses by 2027: PM
5 Weather warning in place for 10 Kazakh rgns

News