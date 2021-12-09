Go to the main site
    Visit centre opens at Aktobe airport

    9 December 2021, 21:47

    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM The first visit centre opened at the Aktobe airport, Kazinform reports.

    The key goal of Visit Aktobe centre is to develop domestic tourism. It is a tourist and information centre to tell about local tourist products, sires of attraction, historical values of the region, events, excursions, tours, etc.

    There are 18 tourist routes, above 100 sites to accommodate tourists and 800 cultural monuments.

    The region holds lots of events of interest, for example, the annual international festival-competition Bakytty bala with participation of Dimash and forthcoming International Nomads Festival.



    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

