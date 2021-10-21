Violent storm leaves 250,000 households in France no electricity

PARIS. KAZINFORM A violent storm swept through north France Wednesday night till Thursday morning, causing damages and leaving some 250,000 households without electricity, Enedis, France's public power distribution system, said Thursday.

According to France Bleu radio, the regions most affected by the storm Aurore include Brittany region, Normandy region, and Paris region, Xinhua reports.

In Normandy, all rail traffic is interrupted due to falling trees on the tracks. In the East, train traffic was interrupted from 9 a.m. between Strasbourg and Metz, and between Strasbourg and Nancy.

In the Paris region (Ile-de-France), the circulation of the Regional Express Network (RER), including line A, B, C and D, is slowed down or interrupted.

Due to damages on the roads and railways, some 783 km of traffic jam is estimated across France.

Meteo France has lifted an orange vigilance alert across the country, but some 15 departments in east France are still on yellow alert.



