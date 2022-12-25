Violent clashes in Paris with terrorist PKK supporters, at least 6 police officers injured

25 December 2022, 13:10

ANKARA. KAZINFORM Supporters in Paris of the PKK terror organization on Friday wounded at least six police officers during clashes after a deadly mass shooting, according to local media, Anadolu Agency reports.

The police responded with tear gas to the violence by the terrorist group supporters.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. Though normally officially banned, the terrorist group also has a presence in numerous European countries.

The violence started in the area after French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin visited the site of a shooting on Enghien Street in the center of Paris.

A 69-year-old gunman in Paris had earlier opened fire, killing at least three people and injuring three others, local media reported.

He was placed in custody and an investigation was launched.

The motivations of the Paris shooting remain unknown, Darmanin said.

Suspected racist motivations behind the attack will be investigated, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau also said.

Photo: aa.com.tr