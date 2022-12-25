Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Violent clashes in Paris with terrorist PKK supporters, at least 6 police officers injured

25 December 2022, 13:10
Violent clashes in Paris with terrorist PKK supporters, at least 6 police officers injured

ANKARA. KAZINFORM Supporters in Paris of the PKK terror organization on Friday wounded at least six police officers during clashes after a deadly mass shooting, according to local media, Anadolu Agency reports.

The police responded with tear gas to the violence by the terrorist group supporters.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. Though normally officially banned, the terrorist group also has a presence in numerous European countries.

The violence started in the area after French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin visited the site of a shooting on Enghien Street in the center of Paris.

A 69-year-old gunman in Paris had earlier opened fire, killing at least three people and injuring three others, local media reported.

He was placed in custody and an investigation was launched.

The motivations of the Paris shooting remain unknown, Darmanin said.

Suspected racist motivations behind the attack will be investigated, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau also said.


Photo: aa.com.tr

Теги:
Read also
Pope Francis conducts traditional Christmas service at Vatican
A powerful winter storm claims at least 22 lives across US
French serial killer Charles ‘The Serpent’ Sobhraj released from Nepali jail
2 killed, 8 injured in Islamabad suicide attack
Death toll from fire at illegal nursing home in Russia’s Kemerovo rises to 20
Japan logs record 371 daily COVID deaths amid 8th wave
Vietnam reports 312 new COVID-19 cases
Foreign visits to Türkiye jumps 85% in January-November
News Partner
Popular
1 December 25. Today's Birthdays
2 December 25. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 Elena Rybakina is champion of WTL Dubai exhibition tournament
4 No precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Dec 25
5 Kazakhstan reports 233 new COVID-19 cases in 24h

News