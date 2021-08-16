Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

Vinokurov reappointed as Sports Team Principal of Astana Premier Tech

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
16 August 2021, 15:39
Vinokurov reappointed as Sports Team Principal of Astana Premier Tech

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Astana team’s future in the WorldTour peloton is secured for 2022 with the team’s Kazakh shareholders confirming they will continue as team owner and title sponsor for the upcoming season, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

Alexandr Vinokurov has been reappointed as Sports Team Principal for the 2022 season and will oversee the rider and staff recruitment and sporting operations.

With preparations underway for the team’s 17th year in the peloton, announcements regarding rider contract extension and new rider signings will be made in the near future.


Sport   Appointments, dismissals   Kazakhstan   Cycling  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships