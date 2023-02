Villages in Turkistan region flooded as heavy rains hit

TURKISTAN. KAZINFORM Heavy rains and melting snow flooded the streets in the cities of Kentau and Turkistan, as well as in Baidibek, Ordabasy, and Sauran districts as of 08:00 a.m. February 2, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry.

50 rescuers, 10 pieces of equipment, and 20 unit pumps are engaged in flood relief work.