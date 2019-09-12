Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
VII Mechanical Engineers Forum kicks off in Nur-Sultan

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
12 September 2019, 10:47
VII Mechanical Engineers Forum kicks off in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Nur-Sultan is hosting the VII Kazakhstan Mechanical Engineers Forum, Kazinform correspondent reports.

This year the forum is held under the motto «Engineering is the driver of Kazakhstan industrialization!». The forum’s participants will discuss such important and relevant topics as strategic directions for the development of the industry in the face of new challenges, the issues of import substitution, stimulation of production, raising the status of young specialists as well as new approaches in the context of digitalization.

The forum is annually visited by foreign delegates from more than 20 countries including Germany, the USA, Japan, Italy, the Czech Republic, Russia, China, etc.

