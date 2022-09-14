Go to the main site
    VII Congress of World and Traditional Religions’ Leaders to kick off in Nur-Sultan today

    14 September 2022, 07:54

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM VII Congress of World and Traditional Religions’ Leaders will kick off today in the Palace of Independence in Nur-Sultan with the participation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    The theme of the VII Congress is «The Role of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in the Spiritual and Social Development of Human Civilization in the Post-Pandemic Period».

    The plenary sessions of the forum will cover four areas:

    – The Role of Religions in Strengthening Spiritual and Moral Values in the Contemporary World

    – The Role of Education and Religious Studies in Respectful Coexistence of Religions and Cultures, and in Strengthening Peace and Harmony

    – The Contribution of Religious Leaders and Politicians in Promoting Global Interreligious Dialogue and Peace, Countering Extremism, Radicalism, and Terrorism.

    – Women’s Contribution to the Well-Being and Sustainable Development of Contemporary Society and the Role of Religious Communities in Supporting Women’s Social Status.

    Pope Francis arrived in Kazakh capital yesterday to participate in the VII Congress.

    About 108 delegations from 50 countries are expected to take part in the event, including representatives of Islam, Christianity, Judaism, Shintoism, Buddhism, Zoroastrianism, Hinduism and other religions.


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions
