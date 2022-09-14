14 September 2022, 10:05

VII Congress of World and Traditional Religions’ Leaders kicks off in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The VII Congress of the World and Traditional Religions’ Leaders has just kicked off in the Palace of Independence of the Kazakh capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The theme of the event was designated as The Role of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in the Spiritual and Social Development of Human Civilization in the Post-Pandemic Period.

On the threshold of the event, on September 13, the XX session of the Secretariat of the Congress was held under the chairmanship of the Kazakh Senate Speaker, Chief of the VII Congress Secretariat Maulen Ashimbayev.

This year’s forum is notable for the participation of Pope Francis, Supreme Imam of Al-Azhar Ahmed Mohamed Ahmed at-Tayeb, Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem, Chief Ashkenazi Rabbi David Lau.

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will address the participants with a speech of welcome.

The plenary sessions of the forum will cover four areas:

– The Role of Religions in Strengthening Spiritual and Moral Values in the Contemporary World

– The Role of Education and Religious Studies in Respectful Coexistence of Religions and Cultures, and in Strengthening Peace and Harmony

– The Contribution of Religious Leaders and Politicians in Promoting Global Interreligious Dialogue and Peace, Countering Extremism, Radicalism, and Terrorism.

– Women’s Contribution to the Well-Being and Sustainable Development of Contemporary Society and the Role of Religious Communities in Supporting Women’s Social Status.

The ceremony of awarding the Astana International Prize for the Contribution to Interreligious Dialogue and the Medal of Honour will be held during the VII Congress.

108 delegations from 50 countries of the world, including the representatives of Islam, Christianity, Judaism, Shintoism, Buddhism, Zoroastrianism, Hinduism and other religions, as well as political and public figures, representative of international organizations and expert communities are participating in the event.

As per official data, about 200 foreign journalists have accredited for the VII Congress including the representatives of Euronews, BBC, CNN, Bloomberg, Al Jazeera and others.