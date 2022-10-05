Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
VII Congress of CIS Teachers and Education Workers kicked off in Astana

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
5 October 2022, 14:33
ASTANA. KAZINFORM VII Congress of the CIS Teachers and Education Workers is being held in Astana today, Kazinform reports.

The theme of the Congress is «Transformation of Educational Process in Post-Pandemic Period», Kazinform correspondent reports.

The event is held once in two years as per the decision of the Conference of CIS Education Ministers.

Minister of Enlightenment of Kazakhstan Askhat Aimagambetov and Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek welcomed the participants.

The VII Congress will include 9 thematic sections on: education content, evaluation, universal human values, teachers’ development, additional education, digital transformation, children’s wellbeing, inclusion, technical and vocational education, as well as reading literacy in the era of digitalization and interaction with parents.

The final stage of the Pedagogical Excellence Festival will be held during the Congress as well.


