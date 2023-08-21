Vietnam's SOVICO Group intends to set up trade-logistics center in Kazakhstan

HANOI. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met today with Nguyen Thanh Hung, Chairman of SOVICO Group , Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

The sides discussed the promising areas of cooperation in energy and logistics.

Having noted the Vietnamese company’s experience in various sectors of economy, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted Kazakhstan’s interest in implementation of large joint investment projects.

Nguyen Thanh Hung informed of his company’s intention to set up a trade-logistics center in the territory of Kazakhstan. VietJet Air, which is part of SOVICO Group , plans to increase the number of flights to Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh Leader welcomed the Vietnamese company’s plans and assured that the Government of Kazakhstan would provide comprehensive assistance in implementation of investment projects.

SOVICO Group is one of major diversified conglomerates of Vietnam, specializing in energy, construction, banking and financial spheres, and in aviation. In 2022, the company’s profit made 20.6 billion US dollars.

Recall, that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Hanoi for an official visit on Sunday, August 20.

The President of Kazakhstan participated in a ceremony of laying flowers at the Heroes and Martyrs Monument as well as at Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Ba Dinh square in Hanoi. Later, the Kazakh Leader held negotiations with Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong. Several bilateral documents were signed after the talks.