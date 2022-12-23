Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 469.18 eur/kzt 499.07

    rub/kzt 6.8 cny/kzt 67.39
Weather:
Astana-9-11℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Vietnam reports 312 new COVID-19 cases

    23 December 2022, 21:12

    HANOI. KAZINFORM - Vietnam recorded 312 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, up 99 from Thursday, according to its ministry of health, Xinhua reports.

    The new infections brought the total tally to 11,524,093. The Southeast Asian country reported two new deaths from the pandemic in Quang Ninh and Tay Ninh provinces on Friday, bringing the total fatalities to 43,184.

    As of Friday, 52 severe cases were in need of assisted breathing and 10,610,692 COVID-19 patients, or over 92 percent of the total infections, have recovered, according to the ministry.

    More than 265.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including nearly 223.2 million shots to people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

    Vietnam has already recorded COVID-19 infections with Omicron BA.4, BA.5, BA.2.12.1 and BA.2.74 sub-variants and is accelerating the inoculation of its people with a fourth vaccine dose.
    Coronavirus World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Russia records 7,409 daily COVID cases, 57 deaths — crisis center
    Kazakhstan reports over 2mln SARS cases since October
    Russia records 7,451 daily COVID cases, 54 deaths — crisis center
    COVID-19 kills 5 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    Popular
    1 Government approves new approaches to addressing single-industry towns’ problems
    2 Rybakina wins 2nd match at WTL tournament in Dubai
    3 Snowfall, ground blizzard to hit Kazakhstan Dec 23
    4 271 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan
    5 December 23. Today's Birthdays