Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Vietnam reports 312 new COVID-19 cases

23 December 2022, 21:12
Vietnam reports 312 new COVID-19 cases

HANOI. KAZINFORM - Vietnam recorded 312 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, up 99 from Thursday, according to its ministry of health, Xinhua reports.

The new infections brought the total tally to 11,524,093. The Southeast Asian country reported two new deaths from the pandemic in Quang Ninh and Tay Ninh provinces on Friday, bringing the total fatalities to 43,184.

As of Friday, 52 severe cases were in need of assisted breathing and 10,610,692 COVID-19 patients, or over 92 percent of the total infections, have recovered, according to the ministry.

More than 265.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including nearly 223.2 million shots to people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

Vietnam has already recorded COVID-19 infections with Omicron BA.4, BA.5, BA.2.12.1 and BA.2.74 sub-variants and is accelerating the inoculation of its people with a fourth vaccine dose.


Related news
Russia records 7,409 daily COVID cases, 57 deaths — crisis center
Kazakhstan reports over 2mln SARS cases since October
Russia records 7,451 daily COVID cases, 54 deaths — crisis center
Теги:
Read also
Foreign visits to Türkiye jumps 85% in January-November
Russia records 7,409 daily COVID cases, 57 deaths — crisis center
656 police personnel to be deployed for crowd control on Christmas in Seoul
Heavy snow across parts of Japan, some western cities renew records
Prices set to rise in Japan for over 7,000 food items on cost hike
Italy set for warmest Xmas in 50 years
More than half of US population awaits Christmas weekend under wind chill alerts
Students, lecturers protest in Kabul as Taliban close universities for women
News Partner
Popular
1 Government approves new approaches to addressing single-industry towns’ problems
2 Rybakina wins 2nd match at WTL tournament in Dubai
3 Snowfall, ground blizzard to hit Kazakhstan Dec 23
4 271 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan
5 December 23. Today's Birthdays

News