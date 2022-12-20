Go to the main site
    Vietnam reports 204 new COVID-19 cases

    20 December 2022, 20:14

    HANOI. KAZINFORM - Vietnam recorded 204 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, down 30 from Monday, according to its ministry of health, Xinhua reports.

    The new infections brought the total tally to 11,523,367. The Southeast Asian country reported no new deaths from the pandemic on Tuesday, with the total fatalities staying at 43,180.

    As of Tuesday, 39 severe cases were in need of assisted breathing and 10,610,349 COVID-19 patients, or over 92 percent of the total infections, have recovered, according to the ministry.
    Coronavirus World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
