Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Vietnam reports 2,965 new COVID-19 cases

    15 September 2022, 21:43

    HANOI. KAZINFORM - Vietnam recorded 2,965 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, down by 142 from Wednesday, according to its ministry of health, Xinhua reports.

    Among the new cases, only two were imported and the rest were all locally transmitted, said the ministry.

    The newly reported infections brought the total tally to 11,450,999. The country reported five new deaths from the pandemic in the southern provinces of An Giang, Tay Ninh and Dong Nai on Thursday, bringing the total fatalities to 43,137.

    As of Thursday, there were 184 severe cases in need of assisted breathing in the Southeast Asian country, according to the ministry.

    Nationwide, 10,448,813 COVID-19 patients, or over 91 percent of the total infections, have recovered.

    Nearly 259.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including over 220 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

    Vietnam has already recorded COVID-19 infections with the Omicron BA.4, BA.5, BA.2.12.1 and BA.2.74 sub-variants and is accelerating the inoculation of its people with a fourth vaccine dose.
    Coronavirus World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Philippines logs 1,702 new COVID-19 cases, 36 more deaths
    Russia reports 9,348 new daily COVID-19 cases - crisis center
    ADB approves $1.5B financing to Pakistan
    Russia reports 9,761 new daily COVID-19 cases, 93 deaths — crisis center
    Popular
    1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
    2 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    3 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
    4 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad
    5 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Vladimir Putin on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations