    Vietnam reports 163 new COVID-19 cases

    26 December 2022, 18:43

    HANOI. KAZINFORM - Vietnam recorded 163 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, up 92 from Sunday, according to its ministry of health, Xinhua reports.

    All the new cases were locally transmitted, said the ministry.

    The new infections brought the total tally to 11,524,436. The Southeast Asian country reported no new deaths from the pandemic on Monday, with the total fatalities staying at 43,184.

    As of Monday, 42 severe cases were in need of assisted breathing and 10,610,831 COVID-19 patients, or over 92 percent of the total infections, have recovered, according to the ministry.

    Approximately 265.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including more than 223.2 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

    Vietnam has already recorded COVID-19 infections with Omicron BA.4, BA.5, BA.2.12.1 and BA.2.74 sub-variants and is accelerating the inoculation of its people with a fourth vaccine dose.
