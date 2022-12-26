Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Vietnam reports 163 new COVID-19 cases

26 December 2022, 18:43
Vietnam reports 163 new COVID-19 cases

HANOI. KAZINFORM - Vietnam recorded 163 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, up 92 from Sunday, according to its ministry of health, Xinhua reports.

All the new cases were locally transmitted, said the ministry.

The new infections brought the total tally to 11,524,436. The Southeast Asian country reported no new deaths from the pandemic on Monday, with the total fatalities staying at 43,184.

As of Monday, 42 severe cases were in need of assisted breathing and 10,610,831 COVID-19 patients, or over 92 percent of the total infections, have recovered, according to the ministry.

Approximately 265.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including more than 223.2 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

Vietnam has already recorded COVID-19 infections with Omicron BA.4, BA.5, BA.2.12.1 and BA.2.74 sub-variants and is accelerating the inoculation of its people with a fourth vaccine dose.


Related news
10 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan last week
Russia records 5,335 daily COVID cases, a new low since November 29 — crisis center
Vietnam reports 312 new COVID-19 cases
Теги:
Read also
10 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan last week
6 dead, 19 missing as floods batter Philippines
Japan sacks MSDF captain over alleged state secret leak
Russia records 5,335 daily COVID cases, a new low since November 29 — crisis center
Survey identifies new deforested areas in Amazon
Flights temporarily suspended at Incheon, Gimpo airports for unknown reason
Death toll from blizzard in United States rose to 31
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases fall below 30,000 on fewer tests
News Partner
Popular
1 December 26. Today's Birthdays
2 Kazakhstan confirms 163 new COVID cases over 24 hr
3 December 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
4 Kazakh President signs youth policy law
5 Atyrau region creates over 24,000 jobs

News