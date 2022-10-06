Go to the main site
    Vietnam reports 1,130 new COVID-19 cases

    6 October 2022, 21:50

    HANOI. KAZINFORM - Vietnam recorded 1,130 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, down by 65 from Wednesday, according to its ministry of health, Xinhua reports.

    All the new cases were locally transmitted, said the ministry.

    The newly reported infections brought the country's total tally to 11,484,659. The country reported no new deaths from the pandemic on Thursday, with the total fatalities staying at 43,151.

    As of Thursday, there were 76 severe cases in need of assisted breathing in the Southeast Asian country, according to the ministry.

    Nationwide, 10,595,359 COVID-19 patients, or over 92 percent of the total infections, have recovered.

    More than 260.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including over 220.5 million shots to people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

    Vietnam has already recorded COVID-19 infections with the Omicron BA.4, BA.5, BA.2.12.1 and BA.2.74 sub-variants and is accelerating the inoculation of its people with a fourth vaccine dose.
