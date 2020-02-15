Go to the main site
    Video recaps Day 1 of President Tokayev’s visit to Germany

    15 February 2020, 10:11

    MUNICH. KAZINFORM – Berik Uali, press secretary of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, shared the video of the first day of President Tokayev’s working visit to Germany via his Facebook account, Kazinform reports.

    The first day of the Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s two-day visit to Germany was quite eventful as the Head of State held a number of bilateral meetings and took part in the official opening ceremony of the 56th Munich Security Conference.

    On the margins of the Munich Conference President Tokayev held talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, OECD Secretary General José Ángel Gurría and Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev inviting the latter to visit Kazakhstan. He also held bilateral meetings with German businessmen.

    On Day 2 the Kazakh President is expected to take part in panel discussions of the Munich Conference and give a speech at a parallel panel discussion on regional security on the topic: «Geography Matters: A Conversation on Central Asia».

    The 56th Munich Security Conference is set to run from February 14 to 16. It has brought together over 40 heads of state and government, 100 ministers of foreign affairs and defense, EU officials and MPs.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

