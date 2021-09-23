Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Mangystau region

Video recapping 1st day of President’s working visit to Mangistau rgn released

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
23 September 2021, 08:40
Video recapping 1st day of President’s working visit to Mangistau rgn released

AKTAU. KAZINFORM – A video highlighting the first day of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s working visit to Mangistau region has been released, Kazinform reports.

The video was released by the President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali on Facebook.

As part of the two-day visit to Mangistau region Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting on the social and economic development of the region, visited the Khalyk Arena sports complex, and got familiarized with the projects for developing the tourist cluster on the coasts of the Caspian Sea.


President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan   Mangistau region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region