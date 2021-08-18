Go to the main site
    Video of unveiling ceremony of Abai’s bust in Seoul released

    18 August 2021, 13:09

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A video from the unveiling ceremony of Abai’s bust in Seoul has been released, Kazinform has learnt from the President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

    Uali shared the video via his official Facebook page.

    On Tuesday, it was reported that Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had taken part in the unveiling ceremony of Abai’s bust in Seoul on the sidelines of his two-day state visit to the Republic of Korea.

    At the unveiling ceremony, President Tokayev emphasized that the bust to one of the greatest sons of the Kazakh nation – Abai – is a sign of respect between the fraternal nations of Koreans and Kazakhs.

    The bronze bust of Abai was installed at the Cyber University of Korea.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

