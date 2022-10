21 September 2022, 20:44

Video of President Tokayev’s working visit to New York released

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A video of the working visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to New York has been released, Kazinform has learnt from the official Telegram channel of the press service of the Kazakh Head of State.

Photo: akorda.kz