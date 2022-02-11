Go to the main site
    Video of President Tokayev’s working visit to Moscow released

    11 February 2022, 07:18

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A video recapping Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s working visit to Moscow has been released, Kazinform reports.

    As part of his visit to the Russian Federation Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. The leaders of Kazakhstan and Russia focused on prospects of development of bilateral relations and the topical issues of regional cooperation.

    Kazakhstan and Russia went on to sign 11 documents.

    The Heads of State then attended a joint press conference.

    President Tokayev also met with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to discuss practical implementation of the agreements reached.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Russia President of Kazakhstan
