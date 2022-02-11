Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Video of President Tokayev’s working visit to Moscow released

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
11 February 2022, 07:18
Video of President Tokayev’s working visit to Moscow released

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A video recapping Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s working visit to Moscow has been released, Kazinform reports.

As part of his visit to the Russian Federation Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. The leaders of Kazakhstan and Russia focused on prospects of development of bilateral relations and the topical issues of regional cooperation.

Kazakhstan and Russia went on to sign 11 documents.

The Heads of State then attended a joint press conference.

President Tokayev also met with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to discuss practical implementation of the agreements reached.


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and Russia   President of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region