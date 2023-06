Video of President Tokayev’s official visit to Belgium released

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali shared the video following results of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s official visit to the Kingdom of Belgium, Kazinform reports.

During the two-day visit to Brussels, President Tokayev held bilateral talks with the leadership of Belgium and the European Union as well as met with representatives of European companies.