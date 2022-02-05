Video of President Tokayev attending opening ceremony of 2022 Beijing Olympics released

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali published a video of how Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the opening ceremony of the XXIV Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, Kazinform reports.

Uali posted the video via his official Facebook page.

The opening ceremony of the XXIV Winter Olympic Games took place at the Beijing National Stadium (Bird's Nest) in the Chinese capital.

Along with the Kazakhstan’s leader and Chinese President Xi Jinping, the presidents of Argentina, Egypt, Kyrgyzstan, Poland, Russia, Singapore, Serbia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Ecuador, the Emir of Qatar, the Prime Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Greece, Mongolia, Pakistan, the King of Cambodia, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, the Prince of Monaco, the Grand Duke of Luxembourg, the Princess of Thailand, the UN Secretary General, the IOC President, the WHO Director General, the SCO Secretary General, as well as a number of other foreign officials became guests of the ceremony.

The flag-bearers of Kazakhstan became short-track athlete Abzal Azhgaliyev and speed skater Yekaterina Aydova. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev greeted Kazakhstan’s athletes.