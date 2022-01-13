Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Video of Kazakh Head of State’s working trip to Almaty released

    13 January 2022, 07:45

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President released a video of the working trip of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Almaty city, Kazinform reports.

    As was reported, during the meeting of the operational headquarters the Head of State noted that he had arrived in Almaty to personally assess the magnitude of the impact of the terror attack on the largest city of the country.

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with the family members of security force officials died during the unrest.

    He also visited the emergency hospital and Operational Command Centre of the Police Department of Almaty city.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Almaty President of Kazakhstan Tourism Video
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region