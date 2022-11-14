Video of bear walking along road in E Kazakhstan stuns internet users

14 November 2022, 10:28

14 November 2022, 10:28

Video of bear walking along road in E Kazakhstan stuns internet users

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A video of a wild bear walking not far away from Katon-Karagay village in the East Kazakhstan region got popular in Tik-Tok, Kazinform reports.

The short clip features the animal walking along the snow-covered road, feeling no fear of the people capturing him on the video.

After posting, the video has already got more than 100,000 likes.

Видеодан алынған кадр