Video of bear walking along road in E Kazakhstan stuns internet users
14 November 2022, 10:28
ASTANA. KAZINFORM A video of a wild bear walking not far away from Katon-Karagay village in the East Kazakhstan region got popular in Tik-Tok, Kazinform reports.
The short clip features the animal walking along the snow-covered road, feeling no fear of the people capturing him on the video.
After posting, the video has already got more than 100,000 likes.
