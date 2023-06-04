Video in support of Dimash’s composition ‘Omir’ broadcasted in Times Square

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On June 3, one of the largest and most famous LED screens in New York’s Times Square launched a video in support of Dimash Qudaibergen’s new music video ‘Omir’ and his upcoming solo concert in Malaysia, Kazinform cites Dimashnews.com.

The broadcast of the three videos was organized by the Kazakh artist’s official fan club Dimash Official Fanclub. During the day the videos will be broadcasted on an LED screen every 20 minutes.

To note, Dimash Qudaibergen’s first solo concert in Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia, will take place on June 24.