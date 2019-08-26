Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Video clip about Kazakhstan, the land beyond horizon, airs abroad

Kudrenok Tatyana
26 August 2019, 14:36
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – NC Kazakh Tourism JSC presented Travelstan video clip to promote Kazakhstani tourism abroad, Kazinform reports.

In the video clip Kazakhstan portrayed as the land of traveling where the culture of nomads was born and the lifestyle had always been associated with the road.

«Since the dawn of time, we have been fascinated by the land beyond the horizon. We have roamed in search of something new. And every traveler has imagined their ideal Travelstan.

It was a land where an awe-inspiring view greeted you on every corner. It’s a land of enchantment, where messages from the past await. It’s a land of adventure!

Every journey rewards you with a different road through mountains, steppes, canyons, valleys, and even those roads that no one has stepped on before you,» the voice behind the camera says.

The video clip has already been shown on CNBC and RBC TV channels and is about to be screened on Eurosport, on Air Astana flights and through Chinese social media, including WeChat and Weibo. Kazakhstani TV channels, radio stations and online mass media will also air and share the video.

Last year, the analogous video clip about Kazakhstan was broadcast by Euronews NBC which has an audience of 450 million in 157 countries.


Tourism   Kazakhstan  
