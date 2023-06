Video capturing results of President’s working visit to Istanbul released

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A video recap of the results of the working visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Istanbul has been released, Kazinform cites the Facebook account of Akorda.

Notably, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Istanbul for a two-day visit to take part in the 8th Summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-speaking States.