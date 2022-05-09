Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Victory Day is a bright symbol of people’s heroism – Nazarbayev

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
9 May 2022, 12:04
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on the Victory Day, Kazinfrom cites the press service of the First President of Kazakhstan.

«Dear Kazakhstanis!

I offer my sincere congratulations on the great holiday – the Victory Day! This day is a bright symbol of people’s heroism, unity, and unbreakable spirit.

Today we remember those died on the battlefields and honor those alive. Their labor heroism is an example of courage and bravery, faithful love for their people and country.

The victory in the bloodiest war of the 20th century came at a high price, and our common duty is to preserve the sacred memory of those killed and take permanent care of the veterans.

The feats and achievements of our ancestors are reliable support for us today, making us believe that unity, patriotism, great persistence, and love for the Fatherland give us the strength to overcome any difficulty to have a happy and prosperous life.

On this holiday I offer my wishes of strong health, kindness, peace, and prosperity!» reads the congratulatory letter of First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.


Events   Kazakhstan   Holidays   Victory Day   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
