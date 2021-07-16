Go to the main site
    Victoria Azarenka withdraws from Tokyo Olympics

    16 July 2021, 22:48

    MINSK. KAZINFORM - Olympic champion in mixed doubles and bronze medalist of London 2012, two-time Grand Slam winner Victoria Azarenka has withdrawn from the Tokyo Olympics, BelTA learned.

    «I would like to inform everyone that I have made the very difficult decision to not play in the Tokyo Olympics. I have many amazing memories winning the gold while competing and representing Belarus in previous Games. But with all the challenges we are facing as it relates to the pandemic, I know in my heart this is the right decision for myself and the team. I look forward to returning to the 2024 Olympics in Paris to represent Belarus. I wish all my fellow athletes a safe, healthy, and successful Games,» Victoria Azarenka said in her Instagram account.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    World News Tokyo Olympics
