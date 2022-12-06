Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.33 eur/kzt 495.57

    rub/kzt 7.5 cny/kzt 67.57
Weather:
Astana-16-18℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Pavlodar region

    Vice PM Zhumangarin says low tariffs lead to worn-out state of heating networks

    6 December 2022, 13:50

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The socially-oriented tariff policy pursued by Kazakhstan for a long time will sooner or later lead to such consequences, as the accident in Ekibastuz. Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin said it after the government’s sitting today, Kazinform reports.

    «State-run organizations and legal entities were under load for differentiated tariffs. Last year, the city could repair 619 meters of heating network lines, which is only 0.01%. This kind of tariff policy will sooner or later lead to such consequences. The maintenance of such facilities is too expensive,» Zhumangarin said and added that new approaches to the tariff policy are under elaboration now.

    In his words, the length of heating network lines in Ekibastuz is 420 kilometers, 322 kilometers of which belong to JSC Central Asian Electric Power Corporation. The accident occurred on the CAEPCO lines.

    Photo: t.me/KZgovernment

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Pavlodar region Government of Kazakhstan Incidents Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan to continue introducing mechanisms to protect entrepreneurs
    Court decision needed to restrict Russian TV channels broadcasting in Kazakhstan - Minister
    Kazakh-Brazilian duo stunned in ITF tournament final
    Social facilities in Ekibastuz to be connected to municipal heating by day’s end
    Popular
    1 New Omicron BQ.1.1 subvariant detected in Astana
    2 Earthquake hits 617km away from Almaty
    3 175 new COVID-19 reported in Kazakhstan
    4 Altyn sapa and Paryz prize awarding ceremony kicks off in Astana
    5 Schools in Astana and two regions shift to online learning for bad weather conditions