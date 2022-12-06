Vice PM Zhumangarin says low tariffs lead to worn-out state of heating networks

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The socially-oriented tariff policy pursued by Kazakhstan for a long time will sooner or later lead to such consequences, as the accident in Ekibastuz. Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin said it after the government’s sitting today, Kazinform reports.

«State-run organizations and legal entities were under load for differentiated tariffs. Last year, the city could repair 619 meters of heating network lines, which is only 0.01%. This kind of tariff policy will sooner or later lead to such consequences. The maintenance of such facilities is too expensive,» Zhumangarin said and added that new approaches to the tariff policy are under elaboration now.

In his words, the length of heating network lines in Ekibastuz is 420 kilometers, 322 kilometers of which belong to JSC Central Asian Electric Power Corporation. The accident occurred on the CAEPCO lines.

Photo: t.me/KZgovernment



