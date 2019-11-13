Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Vice PM to visit Zhambyl, Almaty regions

    13 November 2019, 13:38

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Vice Prime Minister Berdibek Saparbayev is set to pay a working visit to Zhambyl and Almaty regions on November 14-16. He will be accompanied by a governmental group in the trip, Kazinform reports.

    The group will be comprised of representatives of Kazakhstani ministries of education, healthcare, labor, culture and sports, information and social development.

    During the visit, the delegation will inspect social and cultural facilities, rural areas, meet with the public and youth in the regions.

    The main goal of the trip is to raise public awareness in terms of the implementation by the Government of the tasks set by Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his Address to the Nation.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan Regions State of the Nation Address 2019
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    3 Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
    4 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
    5 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships