Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Vice PM to visit Zhambyl, Almaty regions

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
13 November 2019, 13:38
Vice PM to visit Zhambyl, Almaty regions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Vice Prime Minister Berdibek Saparbayev is set to pay a working visit to Zhambyl and Almaty regions on November 14-16. He will be accompanied by a governmental group in the trip, Kazinform reports.

The group will be comprised of representatives of Kazakhstani ministries of education, healthcare, labor, culture and sports, information and social development.

During the visit, the delegation will inspect social and cultural facilities, rural areas, meet with the public and youth in the regions.

The main goal of the trip is to raise public awareness in terms of the implementation by the Government of the tasks set by Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his Address to the Nation.

Government of Kazakhstan   Regions   State of the Nation Address 2019  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes